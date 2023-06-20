New iPhone SE Unlikely to Release in 2024 Says Analyst

According to analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley from Barclays, discussions with companies in Apple’s supply chain indicate that a fourth-generation iPhone SE is unlikely to launch in 2024 (via MacRumors).

Analysts said in a research note that Apple’s decision not to launch a new iPhone SE next year could indicate that the company’s rumoured in-house 5G modem will not be ready any time soon.

Apple has reportedly been planning its own modem since at least 2018, and acquired the majority of Intel’s smartphone modem business in 2019.

In April, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that mass production of Apple’s modem would begin in 2025 at the earliest, suggesting that even ‘iPhone 16’ models launching later next year will continue to use Qualcomm modems.

Kuo had previously claimed that the next iPhone SE would have a similar design as the standard iPhone 14 model released last year, suggesting that the device would have been equipped with a 6.1-inch OLED display and Face ID.

The current iPhone SE was released in March 2022 with a 4.7-inch LCD display, Touch ID, 5G, a 12-megapixel rear camera, and the A15 Bionic chip.

The first-generation and second-generation iPhone SE were released in 2016 and 2020, respectively.