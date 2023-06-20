Sennheiser Unveils Hearing Aids Controlled on iOS and Android

Sennheiser has launched its latest over-the-counter hearing aids today, offering U.S. consumers an efficient and easily accessible assistive hearing solution. The FDA-approved All-Day Clear and All-Day Clear Slim are designed to significantly enhance the auditory experiences of users.

“All-Day Clear is launched at a crucial time, when U.S. consumers are actively seeking technology that can readily improve their quality of life,” says Clara Beck, Sennheiser Hearing Category Director, in an issued statement. “Leveraging the over-the-counter legislation, we aim to bridge a considerable gap in the hearing devices market by improving ready-to-wear solutions with our advanced acoustics and speech enhancement skills.”

All-Day Clear and All-Day Clear Slim are designed with the user in mind, offering convenient features that prioritize the wearer’s comfort and needs from unboxing to use. These two distinct, stylish designs offer robust speech intelligibility and come equipped with practical accessories. They leverage Sonova technology, a major player in hearing care, ensuring that users experience clear, vibrant sound. Sonova completed its acquisition of Sennheiser’s consumer division last March.

The devices feature intelligent scene detection, which seamlessly optimizes dialogue according to the user’s surroundings. Users can enjoy up to 16 hours of high-quality hearing performance with these lightweight, compact, rechargeable devices.

Both devices come with a charging case and accessory kit (looks like AirPods), and the All-Day Clear Slim model also includes a sleek carrying case. With the user-friendly All-Day Clear app, both devices can be set up and customized on Android and Apple mobile devices in less than five minutes. The devices also include additional features such as Bluetooth music and podcast streaming, a personalized sound profile, wind noise management, and more.

The All-Day Clear experience is designed to be seamless; consumers can research, purchase, and customize Sennheiser’s hearing aids from the comfort of their smartphone. An In-Clinic Care Package option is also available for those who prefer a blend of over-the-counter purchase convenience and professional support. Moreover, all All-Day Clear purchases from Sennheiser’s website come with a 45-day risk-free trial.

“We’ve created a completely effortless ownership experience, particularly for those who feel they’re not ready for a prescription approach. All-Day Clear provides a perfect balance for DIY consumers who might need professional hearing care assistance in the future,” added Jill Goosen, Sennheiser All-Day Clear Product Manager.

All-Day Clear and All-Day Clear Slim will be available starting in mid-July from Sennheiser, select retailers, and hearing care professionals. They are priced at $1,399.95 USD and $1,499.95 USD, respectively. The All-Day Clear App will also be available for download on the App Store and Google Play Store at that time. We’ll update this story with Canadian details soon, stay tuned.