Removing Personal Info from Google Searches in Canada Gets Easier

Google is expanding its privacy tools by introducing “Results About You” in Canada, a feature designed to help people control their personal information appearing in search results.

This tool offers the detection and removal of personal contact details such as phone numbers, home addresses, and email addresses from Google Search.

A Google spokesperson told iPhone in Canada the service is part of its commitment to safer search experiences. Google’s “Results About You” is a proactive monitoring service, meaning it will notify you when it finds search results that contain your personal information, and then offers an option for you to request it to be deleted.

You’ll continue to be notified if your personal information shows up in Google searches. The rollout of “Results About You” will happen “over the next couple of weeks” in Canada, confirmed the company in an email.

You can access this feature by visiting goo.gle/resultsaboutyou. The Google mobile app will get the feature later in May. You can see how it works in the screenshots above provided by Google. Canadians can use the service by selecting “Results about you” after clicking on their Google account photo within the app.