Amazon Prime Day Canada 2023 Deals Coming July 11-12

Amazon Canada has announced the return of Prime Day for 2023. Starting from 1 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, July 11, and running through Wednesday, July 12, Prime members will have the opportunity to enjoy significant savings on popular brands such as Ninja, Vitamix, and Yeti.

Those who are not yet Prime members can join or start a free trial at amazon.ca/primeday to participate in the event.

This year, Amazon is introducing two new features that allow Prime members to access additional discounts. The first, “Invite-only deals,” allows members to sign up in advance of Prime Day for the chance to shop some of the best deals that are expected to sell out quickly. Selected members will be notified during Prime Day with instructions on how to purchase the item at the exclusive deal price.

The second feature is in celebration of the 10th anniversary of Prime’s launch in Canada. Members will be able to shop exclusive anniversary deals as part of the festivities.

In addition to these announcements, Amazon has released some interesting stats about Prime in Canada over the past decade:

Over 4,500 cities and towns in Canada are now eligible for Prime FREE one-day delivery.

The fastest order received from click to delivery to a Prime member was in Brampton, ON, and took just 4 hours and 7 minutes.

Prime members in Canada have saved billions of dollars in expedited shipping costs through their Prime memberships.

The amount of content available on Prime Video has quadrupled since its launch in Canada in 2016.

Amazon also says there has been “billions of dollars saved” by Prime Members in expedited shipping costs through a membership in Canada. We’ll have all the deals from Prime Day soon to share with you, stay tuned.

Click here to see a teaser of some of the deals on Amazon.ca.