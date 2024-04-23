Apple Announces May 7 iPad Event

Gary Ng
4 mins ago

apple event may 7

Apple has announced a special event for Tuesday, May 7, 2024, available for viewing on its website and the Apple TV app.

With a 7am PDT/10am EDT start time, this is three hours earlier than normal. Is Apple targeting some sort of east coast event? Normally, Apple holds its events at 10am PDT. West coasters will have to tune in first thing.

Looking at the animated event logo, it’s a hand rotating an Apple Pencil, so this is likely the iPad event that we’ve all been hearing about for the past few months.

Apple also sent out an invite to media to tell them to tune into this special event, which has the tag line, “let loose”.

What can we expect next month? New iPad updates, specially a redesigned iPad Pro line up, plus a 12.9-inch iPad Air, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The last time we heard, Gurman said Apple’s iPad announcement would come the week of May 6, and he’s right, yet again.

…developing, refresh for updates

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

Sonos Unveils New App and Web Controls; Desktop Apps Sunsetting

Sonos has announced a major overhaul of its mobile app, introducing a modernized platform that combines services, content, and system controls into one customizable home screen. Yes, the previous rumours have come true. This significant update aims to streamline the user experience by providing quick and easy access to over 100 streaming services, playlists, stations,...
Gary Ng
2 hours ago

Apple to Allow Used Genuine Parts in iPhone Repairs

Apple has announced plans to allow the use of used genuine Apple parts for repairs on select iPhone models starting this fall, in a move it’s calling as reducing environmental impact. “At Apple, we’re always looking for new ways to deliver the best possible experience for our customers while reducing the impact we have on...
Austin Blake
2 weeks ago