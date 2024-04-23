Apple Announces May 7 iPad Event

Apple has announced a special event for Tuesday, May 7, 2024, available for viewing on its website and the Apple TV app.

With a 7am PDT/10am EDT start time, this is three hours earlier than normal. Is Apple targeting some sort of east coast event? Normally, Apple holds its events at 10am PDT. West coasters will have to tune in first thing.

Looking at the animated event logo, it’s a hand rotating an Apple Pencil, so this is likely the iPad event that we’ve all been hearing about for the past few months.

Apple also sent out an invite to media to tell them to tune into this special event, which has the tag line, “let loose”.

What can we expect next month? New iPad updates, specially a redesigned iPad Pro line up, plus a 12.9-inch iPad Air, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The last time we heard, Gurman said Apple’s iPad announcement would come the week of May 6, and he’s right, yet again.

…developing, refresh for updates