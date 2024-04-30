Apple Unveils Beats Solo 4 Headphones in Canada

Apple has launched the next version of its popular headphones, the Beats Solo 4, featuring re-engineered sound technology and improved ergonomic design. Looks like the previous leaks have come true.

The new headphones come equipped with custom-built 40mm transducers that minimize electronic artifacts, latency, and distortion, providing users with exceptional clarity and range, according to the Beats website.

Beats Solo 4 has upgraded drivers, rebalanced acoustics, and an improved frequency response, delivering a sound experience that feels like you’re being surrounded by 64 speakers simultaneously. Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking is also now available. This feature has long been available on AirPods Pro, AirPods Max, AirPods 3, Beats Fit Pro and Beats Studio Pro.

The headphones weigh 217 grams, making them fairly light to wear all day. The UltraPlush ear cushions offer durability and a soft touch, while the flex-grip headband, customizable sliders, and ergonomically angled ear cups ensure a secure and optimal fit.

Battery life is now up to 50 hours on a single charge (up from 40 hours), while Fast Fuel offers up to 5 hours of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. Playback via a 3.5 mm audio cable is still supported.

There’s support for high-resolution lossless audio through a built-in Digital Analog Converter (DAC), when plugged in via USB-C or a 3.5 mm audio cable. There’s also seamless integration across both iOS and Android devices, featuring functionalities like one-touch pairing, audio sharing, and voice assistant capabilities.

Beats Solo 4 come in Matte Black, Slate Blue and Cloud Pink. There are brushed steel hinges and a compact, foldable design that includes a soft protective case for easy transport. The box includes the headphones, a carrying case, USB-C to USB-C and 3.5 mm audio cables, a quick start guide, and a warranty card. The USB-C power adapter is sold separately of course.

All of this comes in at $279 in Canada on Apple.ca with delivery as soon as May 7, 2024. That’s a price increase of $30 from $249.95 for the previous Beats Solo 3, which launched way back in 2016.

The previous generation Beats Solo 3 are down to $149 on Amazon.ca.