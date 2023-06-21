You Can Now Download iOS 16.5.1 for iPhone and More

Apple has released iOS 16.5.1 for download for iPhone users on Tuesday, coming in at 283 MB for the iPhone 14 Pro Max.
According to the release notes, the update “provides important security fixes and is recommended for all users.” Apple says there is also a fix that addresses the Lightning to USB 3 Camera Adapter, where charging was not working with the latter.
Also available today iPadOS 16.5.1 for iPad users as well.
Apple also released iOS 15.7.7 and iPadOS 15.7.7 for older devices, including iPhone 6s/6s Plus, iPhone SE, iPhone 7/7 Plus and iPod touch 7, to go with iPad mini 4 and iPad Air 2.
Other updates available today:
macOS Ventura 13.4.1
macOS Big Sur 11.7.8
macOS Monterey 12.6.7
watchOS 9.5.2
watchOS 8.8.1
You can update your devices by going to Settings > General > Software Update.
