How to Watch Today’s Nintendo Direct and What to Expect

Steve Vegvari
3 mins ago

Nintendo is hosting a brand new Direct presentation today. This is the second main Direct live stream the company has held this year. Here is how to watch the showcase and what you can expect.

In a tweet, Nintendo revealed that today’s Direct will be “roughly 40 minutes.” Viewers can expect to see “information mainly focused on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year.” Given that this Nintendo Direct is being held at the halfway mark of 2023, this is a great opportunity for Nintendo to outline the second half of the year.

This Nintendo Direct comes off the heels of the wildly successful release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The company does confirm that Pikmin 4 will be featured during the live stream. The latest entry in the long-running franchise is released on July 21st. This is the last major Nintendo release scheduled for the year aside from Everybody 1-2-Switch‘s release on June 30th.

This is Nintendo’s chance to lay everything out and show players what they can look forward to during the summer, fall, and holiday months. With 40 minutes to spare during the Direct, we expect to see many third-party partners show off their games as well.

Today’s Nintendo Direct begins at 10 am ET/7 am PT. The live stream can be viewed on Nintendo’s website or on YouTube.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Websites Now Support Passkey Logins with iOS 17

Apple’s website now lets customers log in with Passkeys, if they’re using a device on iOS 17 or later. Passkeys essentially are password-less logins that instead use Face ID or Touch ID to log you in securely. According to beta tester Aaron (@aaronp613) on Tuesday morning, Apple.com shows a new prompt that says, “Sign in...
Gary Ng
11 hours ago

New on Disney+ Canada: July 2023

We're nearly into the month of July and that means another list of new shows and movies coming to Disney+ Canada. Below is a list of what's new on Disney+ Canada for July 2023, including Star, Disney, Marvel and National Geographic. Star July 1 Revenant (S1, New Episode) July 4 How I Met Your Father...
Gary Ng
12 hours ago