How to Watch Today’s Nintendo Direct and What to Expect

Nintendo is hosting a brand new Direct presentation today. This is the second main Direct live stream the company has held this year. Here is how to watch the showcase and what you can expect.

In a tweet, Nintendo revealed that today’s Direct will be “roughly 40 minutes.” Viewers can expect to see “information mainly focused on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year.” Given that this Nintendo Direct is being held at the halfway mark of 2023, this is a great opportunity for Nintendo to outline the second half of the year.

Tune in on June 21 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a #NintendoDirect livestream featuring roughly 40 minutes of information focused mainly on Nintendo Switch titles launching this year, including new details on Pikmin 4.

This Nintendo Direct comes off the heels of the wildly successful release of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The company does confirm that Pikmin 4 will be featured during the live stream. The latest entry in the long-running franchise is released on July 21st. This is the last major Nintendo release scheduled for the year aside from Everybody 1-2-Switch‘s release on June 30th.

This is Nintendo’s chance to lay everything out and show players what they can look forward to during the summer, fall, and holiday months. With 40 minutes to spare during the Direct, we expect to see many third-party partners show off their games as well.

Today’s Nintendo Direct begins at 10 am ET/7 am PT. The live stream can be viewed on Nintendo’s website or on YouTube.