Microsoft to Increase Xbox Pricing in Canada, Including Game Pass

Microsoft has announced that it will be raising the prices of its Xbox Series X consoles and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions in most countries starting in August. The price adjustments will not affect the US, Japan, Chile, Brazil, and Colombia. Canada, however, will see some price increases.

The base Game Pass subscription for console will increase from $9.99 to $10.99 a month in Canada. Kari Perez, head of communications for Xbox, stated in a release to The Verge, “We’ve held on our prices for consoles for many years and have adjusted the prices to reflect the competitive conditions in each market.”

The new Xbox Series X console pricing will align with the price hike Sony announced for the PS5 last year. Starting August 1st, the Xbox Series X will increase by $100 to $649.99 in Canada. That’s a 17% price increase. The price of the Xbox Series S will remain unchanged at $299.99 in all markets.

The price adjustments for the Xbox Series X had been anticipated following Sony’s move last year. Xbox chief Phil Spencer also hinted in October that subscription prices wouldn’t remain constant indefinitely.

The price changes for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Game Pass for Console will come into effect starting July 6th. In Canada, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate will increase from $16.99 per month to $18.99, while the base Xbox Game Pass for Console will move from $11.99 a month to $12.99. However, Microsoft will not be changing the pricing for PC Game Pass.

Existing Game Pass monthly subscribers will see the new recurring prices take effect from August 13th, or September 13th in Germany. New Xbox Game Pass members will be subject to the new prices immediately from July 6th. For those subscribed to Xbox Game Pass through a yearly code, the new pricing will only apply when they renew their subscription.