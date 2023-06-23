Apple Releases First Trailer for ‘The Beanie Bubble’

Apple has released the first trailer for The Beanie Bubble, an original film based around the Beanie Baby craze that hit North America in the late 90s.

The Beanie Bubble is an Apple Original film. It stars Elizabeth Banks, Zach Galifianakis, Geraldine Viswanathan, Sarah Snook and Tracey Bonner. This ensemble cast highlights Ty Warner’s rise in the creation of Beanie Babies and their massive blowout thanks to eBay and online retailers. For many, Beanie Babies were the first online viral sensation that continued well into the 2000s.

Apple’s description for the film reads as “Why did the world suddenly treat stuffed animals like gold? Ty Warner was a frustrated toy salesman until his collaboration with three women grew his masterstroke of an idea into the biggest toy craze in history. The Beanie Bubble is an inventive story about what and who we value, and the unsung heroes whose names didn’t appear on the heart-shaped tag.”

The film is directed by Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash. Gore is also credited with writing the screenplay for The Beanie Bubble. Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, and Karen Lunder are producers of the project.

The Beanie Bubble will receive a theatrical release in select theatres on July 21st, 2023 a week prior to its streaming launch on Apple TV+. Subscribers can check out the film on July 28th, 2023.