Telus and Check Point Join Forces to Bolster Cloud Security

Check Point Software Technologies, a global cybersecurity provider, has announced a strategic collaboration with Telus.

This partnership aims to reinforce Canada’s cloud security landscape through the rollout of the Telus Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) service for business customers.

Backed by Check Point’s AI-driven threat prevention and advanced posture management technology, the Telus CSPM service offers a complete managed solution. It enables Canadian businesses to actively monitor their cloud security postures, promptly detect, fix, and report vulnerabilities.

“We’re proud to partner with Telus, a company at the forefront of devising top-tier security. Together, we will equip Canadian organizations with proactive real-time monitoring security solutions. Leveraging the latest AI-powered threat intelligence, we aim to keep these companies a step ahead of possible threats, preventing attacks and safeguarding their networks and data,” said Ron Dekker, the Canadian Country Manager at Check Point Software Technologies, in an issued statement.

Last year witnessed a 48 per cent surge in cyberattacks against cloud-based networks worldwide. With rising cloud adoption, it’s becoming a more tempting target for cybercriminals who employ increasingly advanced methods to penetrate company systems.

The 2023 Telus Canadian Cloud Security Study revealed that the average Canadian organization’s cloud environment undergoes more than 100 attacks per year. Nearly 70 per cent of organizations experience at least one attack per month, with one in 10 organizations targeted daily.

The post-pandemic shift towards a digital-first workspace has driven businesses of all sizes to leverage cloud applications for their scalability, cost-effectiveness, and convenience. The Telus CSPM service, fully managed and equipped with the right expertise, helps organizations protect their data and systems in this rapidly evolving landscape.

The CSPM service not only offers complete transparency into cloud security posture but also gives comprehensive insights into potential vulnerabilities. With automated identification and remediation of any arising issues, businesses can feel secure within the cloud. Moreover, they can access detailed security posture reports to help manage and meet regulatory compliance standards, including PCI DSS HIPAA, CIS benchmarks, and NIST CSF/800-53.

“This partnership is a significant leap in empowering businesses to thrive in a digital world,” said Leita Ouellette, General Manager, Telus Business, in a statement. “By fusing Check Point’s advanced technological capabilities with Telus’ expertise in managed security services, organizations can stay ahead by continuously monitoring, detecting, and reporting any issues. They will maintain complete visibility into their security posture at all times with a more secure and automated cloud security solution.”

The Telus Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM) service is now available for all Canadian customers, marking a significant step forward in Canada’s cloud security arena.