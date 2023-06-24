Netflix Quietly Axes Basic Streaming Plan in Canada

In a surprise move, Netflix Canada has quietly removed its $9.99 CAD per month ‘Basic’ package, forcing new subscribers to either endure commercials or pay a little extra for an uninterrupted streaming experience.

New subscribers now must make a choice between tolerating commercial interruptions in the ‘Standard with ads’ plan at $5.99 CAD per month, or jump up to ‘Standard’ at $16.49 CAD per month. The top ‘Premium’ tier remains at $20.99 CAD per month and is the only option for Ultra HD and spatial audio.

Here’s a screenshot of the Netflix website as of writing, showing the ‘Basic’ plan has been removed:

Netflix says, “the Basic plan is no longer available for new or rejoining members.” Pricing tiers are now as follows:

Standard with ads – $5.99/month

Standard – $16.49/month

Premium – $20.99/month

If you want more “member slots” they will cost $7.99 each per month. The Standard plan includes 1 free member slot, while the Premium plan includes 2 free member slots, for people to use your Netflix account that don’t live with you.

The Canadian market was previously used by Netflix as a testing site for its initiative to crack down on password sharing. The changes on the Netflix website were reported by The Canadian Press.

A Netflix spokesperson confirmed the ‘Basic’ plan will be removed “in the near future” for existing subscribers.

Subscribers who are presently still on the $9.99 ‘Basic’ plan will be permitted to continue using it unless they opt for a different plan or decide to cancel their subscription.

Netflix is definitely not making it easy for new subscribers, as they’ll need to endure ads or jump straight to the $16.49/month Standard plan. Those on the ‘Basic’ plan for now? Enjoy it while it lasts, folks.