Apple Releases Fix for Deleted Photos Reappearing: 17.5.1 Out Now

Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 17.5.1, which fixes a bug that was affecting some users where their deleted photos would reappear.

The software update is available for iPhone and is just over 300 MB in size. Apple says it brings important bug fixes and “addresses a rare issue” where pictures that saw database corruption could reappear in the Photos library even if they were deleted. For your nudes to come back from the dead? That’s a bad Apple!

You can update your iPhone by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

