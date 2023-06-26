iPhone 14’s Satellite SOS Feature Saves Injured Hiker in Tujunga

A woman named Juana Reyes, who suffered a broken leg while hiking in Tujunga, was successfully able to contact emergency services despite having no cell phone service (via ABC7).

This incredible feat was made possible by the innovative “Emergency SOS via satellite” feature on the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14’s “Emergency SOS via satellite” feature allows users to send text messages to emergency services even when they are outside cellular network coverage or Wi-Fi range.

Additionally, the Find My app enables users to share their location via satellite, ensuring that help can be dispatched accurately.

Reyes and her friends were exploring the remote Trail Canyon Falls in the Angelos National Forest when a section of the trail suddenly collapsed beneath her.

With no cell service available to make a traditional emergency call, the situation seemed dire.

Fortunately, Reyes’s iPhone 14 equipped with the SOS satellite feature proved to be a lifesaver in this critical moment.

In an interview with the publication, Reyes expressed her gratitude, stating, “We tried to get a hold of 911 but there was no service on our phones. Thankfully, my phone has that SOS satellite feature that was able to connect to… I’m assuming satellites.”

Ankle injury hoisted by @LACoFireAirOps after we were notified via iPhone 14 911 sos satellite feature. pic.twitter.com/Z7e18VLgQs — Mike Leum (@Resqman) June 24, 2023

The above video shows the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) crews rescuing Reyes by hoisting her to safety. Fortunately, Reyes is currently recovering at home and is expected to make a full recovery.

This incident marks the third successful “iPhone rescue” by LASD this year, highlighting the effectiveness of the iPhone 14’s satellite SOS feature in emergency situations.