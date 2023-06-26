You Can Watch Bundesliga in Canada, Streaming on DAZN This Year

Bundesliga International has entered into a three-year agreement with global sports streaming service DAZN, making it the official broadcaster of Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 in Canada starting from the 2023-24 season.

The deal encompasses the top two divisions of German football, the German Supercup, and the crucial relegation play-off matches each season. It includes both English and French language broadcasts, local broadcast sponsorship, and advertising rights.

The agreement will run until the end of the 2025-26 season, coinciding with Canada’s co-hosting of the 2026 FIFA World Cup alongside the USA and Mexico.

Previously, Rogers-owned Sportsnet had exclusive streaming rights to Bundesliga.

“Football is booming in Canada: after the national team made only its second-ever FIFA World Cup appearance last year, the country now looks forward to hosting the next edition. It is no wonder football is Canada’s fastest-growing sport,” said Peer Naubert, Bundesliga’s Chief Marketing Officer, in an issued statement.

Following the footsteps of Bundesliga champion and two-time CONCACAF Player of the Year Alphonso Davies, DAZN will broadcast all the action of the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 throughout the season. In addition to airing at least six live matches a week, DAZN also holds the rights to broadcast all matches and a wide range of related programming. This will offer fans across Canada comprehensive coverage of one of Europe’s most thrilling football (soccer) leagues.

“Our history as the home of North American talent, coupled with working with a worldwide powerhouse broadcaster like DAZN, we are excited to see how German football can inspire the next generation of players and fans,” added Naubert.

“We are thrilled to partner with the Bundesliga for the next three years, cementing DAZN’s place as the destination for football fans in Canada. The Bundesliga is one of the premier competitions in world football featuring a host of stars including one of Canada’s favourite sons Alphonso Davies. We have some incredibly exciting plans in place as part of the deal moving forward and we cannot wait to share them,” said Norm Lem, SVP, DAZN Canada, in a statement.

Later this week, the full 2023-2024 Bundesliga schedule will be released.

How to watch live streaming of Bundesliga football in Canada? Just click here to sign up for DAZN and stream it on the web, iOS, Android, Apple TV, Mac, PC, gaming consoles and more.