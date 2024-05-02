New PlayStation Plus Games: May 2024

PlayStation has announced the catalogue of games available to PlayStation Plus subscribers throughout May 2024. This month, subscribers can redeem and install EA Sports FC 24, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic, and Destiny 2: Lightfall.

As announced on the PlayStation Blog, all four games will be available through PlayStation Plus starting on May 7th. While there is a bit of a delay this month in accessing the titles, Ghostrunner 2, Tunic and Destiny 2: Lightfall are available until June 3rd. EA Sports FC 24, on the other hand, will be available until June 17th.

Here are all the details on this month’s PlayStation Plus lineup.

EA Sports FC 24 Standard Edition | PS4, PS5

EA Sports FC 24 is the latest true-to-football experience from EA, building off years of innovation and authenticity. The latest entry in the franchise is described as an immersive sim, granting access to the biggest global clubs, leagues, and competitions. The game features over 19,000 fully licensed players, 700 teams, and 30 leagues including the men’s and women’s UEFA Champions League. It’s all built on EA’s Frostbite Engine.

Ghostrunner 2 | PS5

Ghostrunner 2 is the sequel to the popularized cyberpunk first-person experience. As with its predecessor, players will embark on adrenaline-fueled runs in which you can dole out one-hit kill attacks on enemies while avoiding any and all damage. The latest game improves on combat mechanics and introduces non-linear levels with motorbike sequences. Adding complexity to the game, players can now be more creative as they take out their foes and develop new skills.

Tunic | PS4, PS5

Tunic is heavily baked in nostalgia for early console games. Explore forests, beaches, and dungeons in this isometric journey. Face off against beasts and smaller enemies hiding underground or behind dense forestry. All the while, piece together puzzles using missing manual pages full of rich and vibrant illustrations. Tunic is a delightful indie game, developed by Finji.

Destiny 2: Lightfall | PS4, PS5

The latest Destiny 2 expansion is available, taking Guardians to the reaches of Neptune. Meet the Cloud Striders and face off against the Shadow Legion in order to help save the technologically advanced secret city of Neomuna. Destiny 2: Lightfall introduces a new Strand subclass for players, offering the ability to grapple from building to building. This is a great time for players to catch up before Destiny 2: The Final Shape launches on June 4th.

EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team Starter Pack

Finally, PlayStation Plus subscribers can redeem the EA Sports FC 24 Ultimate Team Starter Pack, offering:

11 untradable players (rated 82 or above)

Iconic player as Icon Loan Player Pick (for seven games)

It’s worth noting that all PlayStation Plus subscribers have until May 6th to redeem last month’s offering. This includes Immortals of Aveum, Minecraft Legends and Skul: The Hero Slayer.