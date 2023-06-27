Apple Raises iCloud Storage Prices in UK and Other Countries

Apple has just raised the cost of iCloud storage in the United Kingdom and several other international markets, likely due to fluctuations in the foreign currency exchange rates (via 9to5Mac).

So far, the pricing for iCloud storage in Canada and the United States has remained unchanged.

UK Apple customers now face an approximate 25% increase in the monthly price of iCloud storage. Similar price hikes have been observed in a few other global markets.

Apple UK previously charged £0.79/month for 50 GB, £2.49/month for 200 GB, and £6.99/month for 2 TB. However, these prices have now risen to £0.99/month, £2.99/month, and £8.99/month, representing an average increase of approximately 25%.

Similar price adjustments have been observed in various countries, including Poland, Romania, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Sweden, Tanzania, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates.

Although iCloud+ offers additional features like Private Relay and HomeKit Secure Video access, its primary purpose is to provide users with storage quotas to back up their photos, documents, and other files in the cloud.

Apple initially allocated a meager 5 GB of cloud storage for each Apple ID, and this allocation has remained the same since iCloud’s introduction in 2011.

To address greater storage needs, Apple currently offers paid iCloud+ plans in three tiers: 50 GB, 200 GB, and 2 TB.