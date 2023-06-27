Apple Store Employees to Transition From Using iPhone XS to iPhone 14

Apple Store employees are reported to be transitioning their point of sales (PoS) from using the frankly old iPhone X to iPhone 14.

Within the Apple retail experience, many employees utilize the iPhone XS as a means to support the company’s POS. Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman now states that employees who are still working off of iPhone XS will begin transitioning over to using last year’s iPhone 14.

On Twitter, Gurman explains that this won’t really have a notable effect on the customer experience. However, one thing is for certain, staff will no longer be beholden to the battery constraints of the iPhone XS. Thus, the transition should “make things quicker for retail employees who often have to swap the aging iPhones out multiple times per day.”

Apple retail stores will begin moving their point of sale systems (called Isaacs) from old iPhone Xs to iPhone 14s. This won’t mean anything for customers, but it’ll make things quicker for retail employees who often have to swap the aging iPhones out multiple times per day. — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) June 26, 2023

iPhone XS was introduced in 2018 as an alternative to the flagship iPhone X, which was launched a year prior. At the time, it was notable for being powered by Apple’s A12 Bionic chip and an improved camera. However, given that its been five years since its release, iPhone XS now shows its age. When Apple launches iOS 17 this year, it’ll be the oldest device to support the new software.

Not all Apple Store retail staff use iPhone XS. Some retail locations do utilize iPhone 12. It’s unclear if these employees will also upgrade to iPhone 14 or if Apple will reserve the upgrade for those working off the older system.

There’s no word on when Apple will begin transitioning retail staff over to iPhone 14.