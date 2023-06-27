How to Watch Free: Silo Episode 1 on Apple TV+

Ahead of the season finale of Apple TV+ original series Silo airing this Friday, the premiere episode is being made available free for all—on Twitter.

That’s right, the Apple TV Twitter account shared on Tuesday morning, “3 days until the #Silo finale. Here’s the entire first episode,” followed by the full 59-minute video, which you can watch below:

Silo first aired back in May and has 10 episodes. What’s the premise behind the show?

“Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.”

