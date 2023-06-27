How to Watch Free: Silo Episode 1 on Apple TV+

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

apple tv+ silo free

Ahead of the season finale of Apple TV+ original series Silo airing this Friday, the premiere episode is being made available free for all—on Twitter.

That’s right, the Apple TV Twitter account shared on Tuesday morning, “3 days until the #Silo finale. Here’s the entire first episode,” followed by the full 59-minute video, which you can watch below:

Silo first aired back in May and has 10 episodes. What’s the premise behind the show?

“Silo is the story of the last ten thousand people on earth, their mile-deep home protecting them from the toxic and deadly world outside. However, no one knows when or why the silo was built and any who try to find out face fatal consequences. Rebecca Ferguson stars as Juliette, an engineer, who seeks answers about a loved one’s murder and tumbles onto a mystery that goes far deeper than she could have ever imagined, leading her to discover that if the lies don’t kill you, the truth will.”

Click here to sign up and watch Apple TV+.

Other articles in the category: News

Apple Drops 0% Financing in Canada as Rates Surge

Back in August 2021, Apple Canada launched 0% interest payment plans for iPhone, iPad and Mac, offering a similar service that previously debuted in the U.S. But ahead of this fall’s expected iPhone 15 launch, and among other rumoured product refreshes, interest-free financing is no longer available, with new rates matching today’s economic climate. Apple...
John Quintet
18 mins ago

New on Prime Video: July 2023

We’re less than a week away from July and that means another list of what’s new on Prime Video. Highlights include season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty, while Canadian classic Degrassi will see all episodes available on Prime Video this month. Check out the list below to see what’s new on Prime Video...
Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Download This App to Track Air Quality, Says Health Minister

Canada’s Minister of Health, Jean-Yves Duclos, says with the start of wildfire season means poor air quality and to keep track of changes, you should download an app to your smartphone. "Wildfire season has started and we are seeing its widespread impact with poor air quality across the country,” said Duclos. "For some of us,...
Gary Ng
4 hours ago