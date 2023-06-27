New on Prime Video: July 2023

We’re less than a week away from July and that means another list of
what’s new on Prime Video. Highlights include season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty, while Canadian classic Degrassi will see all episodes available on Prime Video this month.
Check out the list below to see what’s new on
Prime Video in July 2023: July 1
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Snowman
Six Degrees of Separation
The Decameron
Mac And Me
Back to School
Dirty Work
Nicholas Nickleby
Red Dawn
Hang ‘Em High
Into The Blue
Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
Class
Bananas
Into The Blue 2: The Reef
Henry V
Moby Dick
Invaders From Mars
Once Bitten
Fiddler On The Roof
Frogs
Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey
July 5
Atomic Blonde
Les Beaux Malaises S1 – S3
July 6
L’Estate Piu Calda (Amazon Original)
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun
July 7
Robots
The Horrors of Dolores Roach (Amazon Original)
Los Iniciados (Amazon Original)
July 10
July 11
July 12
The Amazon Spider-Man 2
Ana S3 (Exclusive Content)
Hostel Daze (Exclusive Content)
July 13
July 14
The Summer I Turned Pretty S2 (Amazon Original)
Thandatti
July 15
Inside
Hostel Daze S4 (Exclusive Content)
ONE Fight Night 12: Kryklia vs. Xhaja on Prime Video
July 18
Degrassi: The Next Generation (S1–14)
Degrassi High (S1-2)
Degrassi Junior High (S1-3)
Kids of Degrassi Street
Degrassi Talks
Degrassi Unscripted
Degrassi High: School’s Out
Hello Kitty: Super Style! S5 (Amazon Original)
July 19
July 20
Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen (Exclusive Content)
July 21
The Hunt for Karl Lagerfeld’s Millions (Amazon Original)
Shin Kamen Rider
Hustle
Libre De Reir (Amazon Original)
WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm
ANBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx
Made in Heaven
July 25
Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale (Amazon Original)
Takeshi’s Castle (Amazon Original)
July 26
July 27
WBNA: Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty
July 28
Novela (Amazon Original)
Good Omens S2 (Amazon Original)
Game of Love
July 29
Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month
Endeavour S8 on PBS Masterpiece – 7/4
Plane on STARZ – 7/14
What We Do in the Shadows S5 on Citytv+ – 7/14
Silent Witness S26 on BritBox – 7/18
Special Ops: Lioness S1 on Paramount+ – 7/23
Dark Winds S2 on AMC+ – 7/27
When Calls the Heart S10 on Super Channel – 7/31
Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in July:
July 7
July 9
July 18
July 20
July 21
July 23
Maluma Live: Medallo En El Mapa
July 29
July 31
Old School
Tropic Thunder
Click here to sign up for Prime Video and start streaming today.