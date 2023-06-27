New on Prime Video: July 2023

We’re less than a week away from July and that means another list of what’s new on Prime Video. Highlights include season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty, while Canadian classic Degrassi will see all episodes available on Prime Video this month.

Check out the list below to see what’s new on Prime Video in July 2023:

July 1

  • The Amazing Spider-Man
  • The Snowman
  • Six Degrees of Separation
  • The Decameron
  • Mac And Me
  • Back to School
  • Dirty Work
  • Nicholas Nickleby
  • Red Dawn
  • Hang ‘Em High
  • Into The Blue
  • Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure
  • Class
  • Bananas
  • Into The Blue 2: The Reef
  • Henry V
  • Moby Dick
  • Invaders From Mars
  • Once Bitten
  • Fiddler On The Roof
  • Frogs
  • Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

July 5

  • Atomic Blonde
  • Les Beaux Malaises S1 – S3

July 6

  • L’Estate Piu Calda (Amazon Original)
  • WNBA: Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

July 7

  • Robots
  • The Horrors of Dolores Roach (Amazon Original)
  • Los Iniciados (Amazon Original)

July 10

  • Captain Underpants
  • Fire

July 11

  • Champions

July 12

  • The Amazon Spider-Man 2
  • Ana S3 (Exclusive Content)
  • Hostel Daze (Exclusive Content)

July 13

  • Neighbours S20 Part (2)

July 14

  • The Summer I Turned Pretty S2 (Amazon Original)
  • Thandatti

July 15

  • Inside
  • Hostel Daze S4 (Exclusive Content)
  • ONE Fight Night 12: Kryklia vs. Xhaja on Prime Video

July 18

  • Degrassi: The Next Generation (S1–14)
  • Degrassi High (S1-2)
  • Degrassi Junior High (S1-3)
  • Kids of Degrassi Street
  • Degrassi Talks
  • Degrassi Unscripted
  • Degrassi High: School’s Out
  • Hello Kitty: Super Style! S5 (Amazon Original)

July 19

  • Spider-Man: Homecoming

July 20

  • Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen (Exclusive Content)

July 21

  • The Hunt for Karl Lagerfeld’s Millions (Amazon Original)
  • Shin Kamen Rider
  • Hustle
  • Libre De Reir (Amazon Original)
  • WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm
  • ANBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx
  • Made in Heaven

July 25

  • Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale (Amazon Original)
  • Takeshi’s Castle (Amazon Original)

July 26

  • Spy

July 27

  • WBNA: Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

July 28

  • Novela (Amazon Original)
  • Good Omens S2 (Amazon Original)
  • Game of Love

July 29

  • A Thousand and One

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month

  • Endeavour S8 on PBS Masterpiece – 7/4
  • Plane on STARZ – 7/14
  • What We Do in the Shadows S5 on Citytv+ – 7/14
  • Silent Witness S26 on BritBox – 7/18
  • Special Ops: Lioness S1 on Paramount+ – 7/23
  • Dark Winds S2 on AMC+ – 7/27
  • When Calls the Heart S10 on Super Channel – 7/31

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in July:

July 7

  • Fatman

July 9

  • Don’t Breathe

July 18

  • Raabta

July 20

  • Castle

July 21

  • Trapped

July 23

  • Maluma Live: Medallo En El Mapa

July 29

  • ER

July 31

  • Old School
  • Tropic Thunder

