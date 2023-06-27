New on Prime Video: July 2023

We’re less than a week away from July and that means another list of what’s new on Prime Video. Highlights include season two of The Summer I Turned Pretty, while Canadian classic Degrassi will see all episodes available on Prime Video this month.

Check out the list below to see what’s new on Prime Video in July 2023:

July 1

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Snowman

Six Degrees of Separation

The Decameron

Mac And Me

Back to School

Dirty Work

Nicholas Nickleby

Red Dawn

Hang ‘Em High

Into The Blue

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure

Class

Bananas

Into The Blue 2: The Reef

Henry V

Moby Dick

Invaders From Mars

Once Bitten

Fiddler On The Roof

Frogs

Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey

July 5

Atomic Blonde

Les Beaux Malaises S1 – S3

July 6

L’Estate Piu Calda (Amazon Original)

WNBA: Seattle Storm at Connecticut Sun

July 7

Robots

The Horrors of Dolores Roach (Amazon Original)

Los Iniciados (Amazon Original)

July 10

Captain Underpants

Fire

July 11

Champions

July 12

The Amazon Spider-Man 2

Ana S3 (Exclusive Content)

Hostel Daze (Exclusive Content)

July 13

Neighbours S20 Part (2)

July 14

The Summer I Turned Pretty S2 (Amazon Original)

Thandatti

July 15

Inside

Hostel Daze S4 (Exclusive Content)

ONE Fight Night 12: Kryklia vs. Xhaja on Prime Video

July 18

Degrassi: The Next Generation (S1–14)

Degrassi High (S1-2)

Degrassi Junior High (S1-3)

Kids of Degrassi Street

Degrassi Talks

Degrassi Unscripted

Degrassi High: School’s Out

Hello Kitty: Super Style! S5 (Amazon Original)

July 19

Spider-Man: Homecoming

July 20

Fit Check: Confessions of an Ukay Queen (Exclusive Content)

July 21

The Hunt for Karl Lagerfeld’s Millions (Amazon Original)

Shin Kamen Rider

Hustle

Libre De Reir (Amazon Original)

WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Seattle Storm

ANBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx

Made in Heaven

July 25

Jim Gaffigan: Dark Pale (Amazon Original)

Takeshi’s Castle (Amazon Original)

July 26

Spy

July 27

WBNA: Atlanta Dream at New York Liberty

July 28

Novela (Amazon Original)

Good Omens S2 (Amazon Original)

Game of Love

July 29

A Thousand and One

Coming to Prime Video Channels this Month

Endeavour S8 on PBS Masterpiece – 7/4

Plane on STARZ – 7/14

What We Do in the Shadows S5 on Citytv+ – 7/14

Silent Witness S26 on BritBox – 7/18

Special Ops: Lioness S1 on Paramount+ – 7/23

Dark Winds S2 on AMC+ – 7/27

When Calls the Heart S10 on Super Channel – 7/31

Everything Leaving Amazon Prime Video in July:

July 7

Fatman

July 9

Don’t Breathe

July 18

Raabta

July 20

Castle

July 21

Trapped

July 23

Maluma Live: Medallo En El Mapa

July 29

ER

July 31

Old School

Tropic Thunder

