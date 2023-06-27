Tesla Cybertruck Close Up Photos, Videos From ‘Cars and Coffee’ Event

Usman Qureshi
1 hour ago

The highly anticipated Tesla Cybertruck, along with the company’s design head, Franz von Holzhausen, recently showed up at the inaugural ‘cars and coffee’ event in Los Angeles, California (via TeslaNorth).

Cybertruck tesla

Held at the prestigious Petersen Automotive Museum, the event thrilled numerous fans with the surprise appearance of Holzhausen and the Cybertruck.

The inaugural event provided an exciting opportunity for fans to witness the Cybertruck up close once again. There’s no denying that this truck exudes a bold and impressive appearance.

Below are a handful of pictures and videos of the Cybertruck shared by Ryan Zohoury and Zack:

Over the past few months, several sightings of Cybertruck prototypes covered in camo wraps have been reported. Additionally, a drone flyover of Gigafactory Texas captured the installation of Giga Press equipment.

These developments strongly suggest that we are on track to witness the first deliveries of the Cybertruck, potentially in either the third or fourth quarter of this year.

