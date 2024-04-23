Tesla Launches Model 3 Performance in Canada; Teases Ride-Hailing App

Austin Blake
1 hour ago

Model 3 performance hero 2

Tesla has officially released the latest version of the Model 3 Performance, built on its newest and upgrade version of the latter, boasting some big upgrades and a starting price of $69,990 in Canada, reports Tesla North.

The new model features 510 horsepower in its U.S. variant, achieving a 0-60 mph acceleration in just 2.9 seconds, which CEO Elon Musk said is faster than a Porsche 911.

But in Canada and non-U.S. markets, the Model 3 Performance does 0-100 kph in 3.1 seconds with 460 horsepower, as the latter apparently has a slightly smaller LG battery pack at 79 kWh (versus an 82 kWh Panasonic pack in the U.S.).

Model 3 performance hero 3

Key features include an all-new adaptive damping system for responsive handling, advanced aerodynamics with a redesigned front and rear, and a tweaked carbon fiber spoiler to improve high-speed stability. Additionally, the car now has forged performance wheels and upgraded brakes for improved driving dynamics.

The interior of the Model 3 Performance has new ventilated sport seats and new carbon fibre decor throughout the cabin. There’s a 15.4″ centre touchscreen and an 8″ rear touchscreen still.

Model 3 performance hero 4

The Model 3 Performance includes ‘Track Mode V3’, which allows drivers to customize settings for a tailored track experience. Despite “Ludicrous” badging on the back of the Model 3 Performance, there is no mention of the latter in vehicle settings for now.

In Canada, the Model 3 Performance is at price parity before rebates with the Model Y Performance at $69,990 CAD. But the latter compact crossover SUV qualifies for the $5,000 CAD federal incentive as it’s below the $70,000 limit for SUVs. The Model 3 Performance does not because it is priced above the $65,000 CAD limit for cars.

You can see some of the first Model 3 Performance reviews on YouTube, in particular MKBHD’s seen below:

YouTube video

Tesla Teases Ride-Hailing App

Today Tesla also announced its Q1 earnings, revealing a decline in deliveries and revenue and net profit, like other automakers due to global challenges.

Within the company’s shareholder slide deck, Tesla teased its ride-hailing app that will soon be integrated within the company’s mobile app. Tesla is set to announce its purpose-built Robotaxi on August 8, 2024.

We see screenshots from Tesla that show the company’s iPhone app with a ride-hailing integrated. All you have to do is tap and hold on “Summon” and a self-driving Tesla will be able to come pick you up and drive you to your destination. A Model Y is shown as an example Robotaxi. Customers will be able to control the vehicle’s climate and music along the ride.

tesla ride hailing app

You can see below more screenshots, showing that the Model Y is now “arriving now” and next showing its ETA for its final destination and also music controls.

CleanShot 2024 04 23 at 14 08 46 2x

On the Q1 Tesla earnings call, Musk referred to the Robotaxi as “Cybercab”. Tesla also said it is in talks with one major automaker to license its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, but that company will take at least three years to integrate it.

P.S. Help support us and independent media here: Buy us a beer, Buy us a coffee, or use our Amazon link to shop.

Other articles in the category: Tesla

Tesla FSD Pricing in Canada Gets $5,000 Price Cut

Tesla recently introduced monthly Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions in Canada, priced at $99 CAD. This move came after the company lowered its monthly subscription in the U.S. by half, down to $99 USD. Now, Tesla continues to make changes to FSD, cutting the one-time lifetime purchase price by $5,000 in Canada, down to $11,000 CAD,...
Austin Blake
2 days ago

Tesla Spring Update: New Features for Model 3/Y, S/X, Cybertruck

Tesla teased its upcoming Spring Update, introducing a suite of new features designed for Model S/X, Model 3/Y and its Cybertruck. This update is packed with visual enhancements and anew functionalities, to make its vehicles more user friendly and enjoyable, reports Tesla North. Spring Update Highlights: For Model 3/Y vehicles equipped with the AMD Ryzen...
Austin Blake
1 week ago

Tesla Announces 10% Global Job Cuts for ‘Next Phase of Growth’

Tesla has announced a significant reduction in its global workforce by more than 10%, a strategic move aimed at optimizing productivity and cost-efficiency amidst its rapid expansion, reports Tesla North. The company under the leadership of CEO Elon Musk, has identified overlaps in roles and job functions as a byproduct of its scaling operations across...
John Quintet
1 week ago