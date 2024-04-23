Tesla Launches Model 3 Performance in Canada; Teases Ride-Hailing App

Tesla has officially released the latest version of the Model 3 Performance, built on its newest and upgrade version of the latter, boasting some big upgrades and a starting price of $69,990 in Canada, reports Tesla North.

The new model features 510 horsepower in its U.S. variant, achieving a 0-60 mph acceleration in just 2.9 seconds, which CEO Elon Musk said is faster than a Porsche 911.

But in Canada and non-U.S. markets, the Model 3 Performance does 0-100 kph in 3.1 seconds with 460 horsepower, as the latter apparently has a slightly smaller LG battery pack at 79 kWh (versus an 82 kWh Panasonic pack in the U.S.).

Key features include an all-new adaptive damping system for responsive handling, advanced aerodynamics with a redesigned front and rear, and a tweaked carbon fiber spoiler to improve high-speed stability. Additionally, the car now has forged performance wheels and upgraded brakes for improved driving dynamics.

The interior of the Model 3 Performance has new ventilated sport seats and new carbon fibre decor throughout the cabin. There’s a 15.4″ centre touchscreen and an 8″ rear touchscreen still.

The Model 3 Performance includes ‘Track Mode V3’, which allows drivers to customize settings for a tailored track experience. Despite “Ludicrous” badging on the back of the Model 3 Performance, there is no mention of the latter in vehicle settings for now.

In Canada, the Model 3 Performance is at price parity before rebates with the Model Y Performance at $69,990 CAD. But the latter compact crossover SUV qualifies for the $5,000 CAD federal incentive as it’s below the $70,000 limit for SUVs. The Model 3 Performance does not because it is priced above the $65,000 CAD limit for cars.

You can see some of the first Model 3 Performance reviews on YouTube, in particular MKBHD’s seen below:

Tesla Teases Ride-Hailing App

Today Tesla also announced its Q1 earnings, revealing a decline in deliveries and revenue and net profit, like other automakers due to global challenges.

Within the company’s shareholder slide deck, Tesla teased its ride-hailing app that will soon be integrated within the company’s mobile app. Tesla is set to announce its purpose-built Robotaxi on August 8, 2024.

We see screenshots from Tesla that show the company’s iPhone app with a ride-hailing integrated. All you have to do is tap and hold on “Summon” and a self-driving Tesla will be able to come pick you up and drive you to your destination. A Model Y is shown as an example Robotaxi. Customers will be able to control the vehicle’s climate and music along the ride.

You can see below more screenshots, showing that the Model Y is now “arriving now” and next showing its ETA for its final destination and also music controls.

On the Q1 Tesla earnings call, Musk referred to the Robotaxi as “Cybercab”. Tesla also said it is in talks with one major automaker to license its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology, but that company will take at least three years to integrate it.