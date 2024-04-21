Tesla FSD Pricing in Canada Gets $5,000 Price Cut

Tesla recently introduced monthly Full Self-Driving (FSD) subscriptions in Canada, priced at $99 CAD. This move came after the company lowered its monthly subscription in the U.S. by half, down to $99 USD.

Now, Tesla continues to make changes to FSD, cutting the one-time lifetime purchase price by $5,000 in Canada, down to $11,000 CAD, reports Tesla North. This seems like a far easier pill to swallow versus the $16,000 CAD price before. You still may be better off paying $99/month though, if you’re not going to fork up $11,000 upfront.

The move follows a similar price cut in the U.S., down to $8,000 USD (from $12,000 USD).

“Your car will be able to drive itself almost anywhere with minimal driver intervention and will continuously improve,” explains Tesla, noting the feature includes Autosteer on city streets and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control.

“The currently enabled features require active driver supervision and do not make the vehicle autonomous. The activation and use of these features are dependent on achieving reliability far in excess of human drivers as demonstrated by billions of miles of experience, as well as regulatory approval, which may take longer in some jurisdictions. As these self-driving features evolve, your car will be continuously upgraded through over-the-air software updates,” explains Tesla.

Also changed was the axing of Enhanced Autopilot (EAP), which included all features of FSD except Autosteer and Traffic Light and Stop Sign Control, two major features that allowed your car to go from one destination to another. EAP also included the ability for automatic lane changes and the ability to take highway entrances and exits, to go with Summon and Smart Summon, which allows you to control your car using the Tesla app.

Tesla also added a discount for those that purchased EAP to upgrade to FSD, now an $2,750 CAD upgrade.

The latest version of FSD version 12.3.x and higher, have introduced a next-level of human-like performance versus version 11. We’ve seen FSD (Supervised, as its called) be able to automatically switch to the right light on a highway when it detects a driver coming up from behind quickly, then switch back to the left after that car passes. But FSD 12.3.x is not perfect still, but so far it’s offering an impressive version of FSD we haven’t seen before.

Tesla recently announced it was cutting 10% of its global workforce, showing it’s not immune to economic challenges like other companies. The move was made to allow it to focus on its next stage of growth, said CEO Elon Musk, who apparently has now entered “wartime mode” to ramp up the company’s next efforts for a Robotaxi unveil, slated for August 8.