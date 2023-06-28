$30 Million Electronics Class-Action Settlement Payouts are Here

The concluded Optical Disc Drive (ODD) price-fixing lawsuit has announced that all necessary assessments of undocumented claims have been completed, and $20 CAD payments have started rolling out this month.

ODDs, which include any device reading or writing data from an optical disc, and their products, are at the heart of a class action suit that was settled in British Columbia, Ontario, and Quebec last year.

Anyone who purchased an ODD product in Canada between 2004-2010 in B.C., Ontario and Quebec was eligible to make an undocumented claim for $20 (that is filing a claim without a receipt).

Customers who purchased desktop and laptop computers, video game consoles, CD/DVD players, and Blu-Ray disc players/recorders have been waiting for the outcome of the settlement reached with major manufacturers including BenQ, Hitachi-LG, NEC, Panasonic, Philips, Pioneer, Quanta, Sony, TEAC, and Toshiba Samsung.

These defendants have been accused of colluding to artificially increase the prices of ODDs and related products sold across Canada. The litigation, which resulted in a collective settlement of $29.7 million CAD last year, resolved everything in full.

Eligible claimants, including numerous iPhone in Canada readers, told us their $20 undocumented claims have been paid out, sent via Interac e-Transfer. Who doesn’t want $20 free in today’s economic climate? It might be enough to buy a loaf of bread or two.

Did you get your precious $20 from this class-action settlement?