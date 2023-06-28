Koodo’s 40GB Promo Plan Just Beat Fido and Virgin Plus

Telus flanker brand Koodo continues to tweak its plans, with the latest change happening today for its 40GB promo plan.

The company’s 40GB promo plan for $60 now includes $252 in bill credits over 24 months, working out to $10.50 off each month, taking it down to $49.50 per month. This price cleverly undercuts the same plan from Fido and Virgin Plus by a whopping 50 cents (you save 50 cents today, and 50 cents tomorrow…#dollarstore).

In Quebec, the credits are slightly more and the plan works out to $48.50 per month, $1 cheaper than the rest of Canada. Koodo is still offering its $39/20GB plan in Quebec.

This move is similar to what Koodo did back in May, when it tweaked its bill credit for its 30GB promo plan, taking it down to $44.40 per month, beating Fido and Virgin Plus by 60 cents. This plan is now at $44.75 after bill credits as Koodo reduced the amount again recently.

As it stands, Koodo is offering the following plans, just like Fido and Virgin Plus:

$39/10GB

$50/30GB ($44.75 after credits)

$60/40GB ($49.50 after credits)

The $39/20GB promo plan has since expired as we previously told you, and now only has 10GB of data. Telus-owned Public Mobile still has the $39/20GB promo plan (4G speeds) and also has a $44/30GB plan, undercutting flanker brands by $1 per month.

We’ve seen some dizzying plan changes lately from flanker brands and we can only imagine what is going to happen during Black Friday this year, when the best cellphone deals usually appear.