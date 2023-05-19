Koodo Debuts $44/30GB Promo Plan to Beat Fido and Virgin Plus

Telus-owned Koodo is going to town this week on its promo plans, seemingly making changes to respond to rivals Fido (Rogers) and Virgin Plus (Bell).

The latest change is a bill credit on its $50/30GB promo plan, taking it down to $44.40 per month, after a $5.60/month credit for 24 months (how cheeky). This discount beats Fido and Virgin Plus, which are offering the same 30GB plan for $45 per month after credits. Saving 60 cents today and tomorrow means you can head to the dollar store a few more times over the span of two years.

The 30GB Koodo plan includes unlimited nationwide calling and messaging, plus one free perk: Premium Voicemail, Unlimited International SMS, or Rollover Data. Data overages if you choose to accept them are at $130/1GB.

Koodo says this promo plan is “Not available on rate plan change for existing customers,” so that means it’s targeting new customers only.

Right now, other plans from Koodo include a limited-time $39/20GB plan, plus a $62/50GB plan.

It’s unclear if Fido or Virgin Plus will match this, but sit back and grab some popcorn folks.