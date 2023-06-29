Here are PlayStation Plus Monthly Games: July 2023

PlayStation has revealed the upcoming monthly additions en route to PlayStation Plus next month. Starting on July 4th, players can start playing a variety of new titles.

Revealed via the PlayStation Blog, PlayStation Plus subscribers on the ‘Essentials’,’Extra’, and ‘Premium’ tier gain access to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, Alan Wake Remastered and Endling – Extinction is Forever next month.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Cross-Gen Bundle | PS4, PS5

Black Ops Cold War drops fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths as you battle around the globe in iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more.

Alan Wake Remastered | PS4, PS5

Return to the mysterious town of Bright Falls in this remaster of the award-winning cinematic action game from Remedy Entertainment (Control, Max Payne), featuring overhauled visuals and new features. Troubled author Alan Wake embarks on a desperate search for his missing wife, Alice.

Endling – Extinction is Forever | PS4, PS5

Experience a world ravaged by mankind through the eyes of the last fox on Earth in this eco-conscious adventure. Discover the destructive force of the human race as it corrupts, pollutes and exploits the most precious and valuable resources of the natural environment day by day.

As always it’s worth claiming these three games, even if you don’t intend on playing them next month. As long as you have an active PlayStation Plus membership, access to these games are available in the future. This is especially useful for Alan Wake Remastered as the long-awaited Alan Wake 2 launches on October 17th.

PlayStation Plus members have until July 3rd to claim NBA 2K23, Jurassic World Evolution 2 and Trek to Yomi.