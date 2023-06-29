Staples FlexPlan Launches for Apple Products

Staples has introduced a new, flexible financing plan, the Staples FlexPlan, for customers interested in Apple products (not available in Quebec).

The plan, financed by PayPlan by RBC, is a solution for consumers to get the latest Apple products through low monthly payments.

Staples FlexPlan provides the option to upgrade devices after 24 months for iPhones and Apple Watches, and after 36 months for iPads and Macs.

Payment Plans and APR by Product, for example:

MacBook Air (M2) with AppleCare+: As low as $39.93/month at 0% APR for 36 months

iPad (9th Gen) with AppleCare+: As low as $12.48/month at 0% APR for 36 months

iPhone 14 with AppleCare+: As low as $43.98/month at 0% APR for 24 months

Apple Watch SE with AppleCare+: As low as $14.54/month at 0% APR for 24 months

The Staples FlexPlan also offers:

0% or 9.99% APR depending on approved financing

No hidden fees or down payments

Financing available for regularly priced Apple products

At the end of the term, customers have the flexibility to either return and upgrade their device or continue paying it off. Numerous Apple products and accessories are available for selection, with AppleCare+ as an added option.

“Now more than ever, customers want options when it comes to how they pay,” said David Boone, CEO, Staples Canada, in a statement to iPhone in Canada. “This collaboration builds on our commitment to deliver flexibility to our customers, letting them select how they pay for the best in Apple technology in a way that suits their needs.”

The Staples FlexPlan aims to simplify the process of upgrading to Apple products. Customers can apply in-store with qualifying taking place in minutes. Account management can be done anywhere, at any time, providing customers with full control over their account and payment plan.

In terms of monthly costs, Staples promises transparency, with the final price calculated at checkout with no hidden fees, extra costs, or surprises. All the latest Apple products will be available as soon as they hit the market.

Depending on the product, terms last for 24 months for iPhone and Apple Watch, and 36 months for iPad and Mac, after which customers can choose to return the device to pay off the loan and/or upgrade to a new device, or keep the device and pay off the remaining balance. Essentially, this is like Apple product leasing. The Staples FlexPlan also offers financing for accessories over a 12-month period.

This new Staples FlexPlan debuts after Apple ended its 0% APR financing on its website for iPhone, iPad and Mac.