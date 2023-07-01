Nokia and Apple Sign New 5G Patent License Agreement  

Nokia and Apple have announced the signing of a long-term patent cross-license agreement. This new arrangement will supersede the existing license that is set to lapse at the end of 2023.

Specific details of the agreement remain confidential, but it’s clear that it extends to Nokia’s inventions in 5G technology and beyond, with Apple paying for access.

“We are delighted to have concluded a long-term patent license agreement with Apple on an amicable basis. The agreement reflects the strength of Nokia’s patent portfolio, decades-long investments in R&D, and contributions to cellular standards and other technologies,” said Jenni Lukander, President of Nokia Technologies.

As per the agreement, Nokia is slated to begin recognizing related revenue starting January 2024, aligning with the company’s disclosed assumptions for the long-term outlook of Nokia Technologies as mentioned in its Q1 Financial Report released on April 20, 2023.

Nokia’s patent portfolio, comprising around 20,000 patent families – including over 5,500 declared essential to 5G, is built on more than €140 billion invested in R&D since the year 2000. By contributing its inventions to open standards on fair, reasonable, and non-discriminatory (FRAND) terms, Nokia says it is helping the development of new products and services for consumers.