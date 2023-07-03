Bell and Canoo to Welcome Newcomers in Canada with Perks
Bell has announced it is stepping up its commitment to connect Canadians, particularly newcomers and visitors.
A new collaboration with the Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC) and its flagship app, Canoo, aims to offer unique benefits to Canada’s newcomers. With nearly 200,000 members, Canoo is Canada’s most extensive national welcome network, offering newcomers free VIP access to over 1,400 of the country’s finest cultural and outdoor experiences, along with exclusive deals from leading brands.
To inaugurate this partnership, Bell is set to roll out exclusive mobility and Internet offers for Canoo members, explained a spokesperson to iPhone in Canada:
- New Bell home Internet subscribers in Ontario, Québec, Atlantic Canada, and Manitoba can receive a $100 Visa Prepaid Card upon activation of an eligible home Internet plan.
- Eligible new Bell mobility subscribers can receive a monthly credit of between $20-30 for the first two years, plus 1,000 free long-distance minutes per month for the initial 24 months with a mobility purchase on either an Ultimate or Essential Plan. This offer applies only to in-store redemptions and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) plans.
As Canoo’s exclusive telecommunications partner, Bell is ready to support this initiative, plus help newcomers unlock Canada’s potential, and assist them on their journey towards full and active citizenship.
In addition to the ICC collaboration, Bell has implemented several other initiatives to support newcomers and multicultural communities:
- Bell now recognizes International IDs as valid documents when signing up for wireless and wireline plans, enabling newcomers to connect to Canada’s best network on day one.
- Through a new partnership with Air Canada, newcomers and visitors on select international flights can now activate complimentary SIM cards in-flight, providing immediate connectivity upon landing.
- Bell.ca now includes pages translated into Traditional and Simplified Chinese.
- Bell call centers now provide support in Mandarin and Cantonese.
- Bell is a proud sponsor of multiple upcoming multicultural events, including BollywoodMonster Mashup, Mosaic Fest, Taste of India, Surrey Fusion Festival, and the Toronto International Dragon Boat Festival.
- Bell’s official WeChat account is now available in Simplified Chinese.