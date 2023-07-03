Bell and Canoo to Welcome Newcomers in Canada with Perks

John Quintet
1 hour ago

bell canoo app

Bell has announced it is stepping up its commitment to connect Canadians, particularly newcomers and visitors.

A new collaboration with the Institute for Canadian Citizenship (ICC) and its flagship app, Canoo, aims to offer unique benefits to Canada’s newcomers. With nearly 200,000 members, Canoo is Canada’s most extensive national welcome network, offering newcomers free VIP access to over 1,400 of the country’s finest cultural and outdoor experiences, along with exclusive deals from leading brands.

To inaugurate this partnership, Bell is set to roll out exclusive mobility and Internet offers for Canoo members, explained a spokesperson to iPhone in Canada:

  • New Bell home Internet subscribers in Ontario, Québec, Atlantic Canada, and Manitoba can receive a $100 Visa Prepaid Card upon activation of an eligible home Internet plan.
  • Eligible new Bell mobility subscribers can receive a monthly credit of between $20-30 for the first two years, plus 1,000 free long-distance minutes per month for the initial 24 months with a mobility purchase on either an Ultimate or Essential Plan. This offer applies only to in-store redemptions and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) plans.

As Canoo’s exclusive telecommunications partner, Bell is ready to support this initiative, plus help newcomers unlock Canada’s potential, and assist them on their journey towards full and active citizenship.

In addition to the ICC collaboration, Bell has implemented several other initiatives to support newcomers and multicultural communities:

  • Bell now recognizes International IDs as valid documents when signing up for wireless and wireline plans, enabling newcomers to connect to Canada’s best network on day one.
  • Through a new partnership with Air Canada, newcomers and visitors on select international flights can now activate complimentary SIM cards in-flight, providing immediate connectivity upon landing.
  • Bell.ca now includes pages translated into Traditional and Simplified Chinese.
  • Bell call centers now provide support in Mandarin and Cantonese.
  • Bell is a proud sponsor of multiple upcoming multicultural events, including BollywoodMonster Mashup, Mosaic Fest, Taste of India, Surrey Fusion Festival, and the Toronto International Dragon Boat Festival.
  • Bell’s official WeChat account is now available in Simplified Chinese.

Other articles in the category: Bell

Couple Surprised by Bell Charge While on Roaming Plan [Update]

Bell customers Tod Murray and Elizabeth Torres raised concerns over the surprising charges they faced during a road trip to Texas, despite subscribing to a daily roaming plan. "I spoke to Bell, and said this happened once before, so I want to know exactly what to do and how to do it,” said Murray, speaking...
John Quintet
3 days ago

Bell Denied Fast-Track Access to Rogers TTC Network

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) has declined Bell's request to accelerate a decision about access to Toronto's subway wireless network, currently owned by Rogers. The CRTC stated that Bell must abide by the standard 40-day procedure. Rogers has held the rights to develop wireless service in the Toronto Transit Commission subway system since...
John Quintet
3 days ago

Bell and Netflix Among Companies Suing Alleged Piracy Service

Bell, Netflix, and several major movie studios have filed a lawsuit against an alleged pirate service, Soap2day, for illegally hosting their television and movie content, reports Cartt.ca. The plaintiffs are calling on the Federal Court to halt Soap2day's operations and force two Canada-based website hosting platforms, Register.TO and OVH Hosting Inc., to reveal information related...
John Quintet
3 days ago