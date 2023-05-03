Bell, Air Canada to Launch Free In-flight Messaging on iPhone, Android and More

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

Air Canada Bell and Air Canada Join Forces Unlocking Significan 1

Air Canada and Bell have announced a multi-year partnership aimed at enhancing in-flight connectivity and customer experiences, with a focus on benefits for newcomers and visitors to Canada.

Beginning on May 15, Aeroplan members worldwide will enjoy free messaging on Wi-Fi equipped aircraft across Air Canada’s fleet, including Air Canada Rouge and Air Canada Express flights.

Strategic partner airline loyalty members, such as United MileagePlus, Lufthansa Group Miles & More, and Emirates Skywards, will also be eligible for this benefit when associated with an Air Canada booking.

What does this mean? Aeroplan members will be able to send and receive text-based messages using onboard Wi-Fi, with mentioned support for Apple’s iMessage, WhatsApp, Viber and Messages by Google.

Air Canada Bell and Air Canada Join Forces Unlocking Significan

“This multi-faceted partnership with Bell will allow Air Canada customers to keep in touch with friends, family, or colleagues wherever they travel. What’s more, we’re elated that Bell will be joining as the latest Aeroplan partner, creating another way for members to travel more, and travel better,” said Mark Nasr, Executive Vice President, Marketing and Digital, and President of Aeroplan at Air Canada, in a statement.

Newcomers and visitors to Canada will have access to free SIM cards on select inbound international flights. These cards can be activated in-flight, ensuring immediate connectivity upon arrival. The partnership also aims to develop additional collaboration areas, such as Aeroplan promotional rewards and expanding Live TV service on flights to the U.S.

“We’re excited to partner with Air Canada, and innovate on delivering enhanced experiences for our customers. For those new to Canada or visiting, we recognize how important it is to stay connected with family and friends, and the new opportunities being connected can bring,” said Claire Gillies, Executive Vice President, Marketing and President Consumer at Bell.

If you’ve ever used in-flight Wi-Fi on Air Canada, it’s pretty slow (if you can connect at all). More airlines need to consider SpaceX’s Starlink Aviation plan already to bring high-speed internet to the skies.

