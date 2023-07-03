Bluesky Signups Once Again Enabled Following Temporary Pause This Weekend

Bluesky, the decentralized Twitter competitor is now allowing sign-ups once again, following a temporary pause. Following this weekend’s ordeal with Twitter, the growing social media platform put a temporary pause on signups.

Off the heels of Twitter’s announced temporary post limitations, more users took advantage of Bluesky’s invite codes and flocked to the platform. So much so that the company has to pause sign-ups in order to better address “existing performance issues.” Thankfully, Bluesky once again opened up sign-ups overnight.

“We just enabled account sign-ups again,” the Bluesky account stated. “Any outstanding invite codes can now be used to create an account.”

Unfortunately, even though sign-up is available once again, an invite to the beta is still required. Each week, active users are given an invite code to give to a hopeful user. This is then used when signing up for an account via iOS, Android, or through a browser. Additionally, Bluesky does have an active waitlist. Though, there’s no word on when the floodgates will open nor the cadence of those on the waitlist gets in.

This weekend, Twitter instilled daily rate limits for tweets in an effort to “address extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation.” Currently, these limit rates are 10,000 for verified accounts, 1,000 for non-verified, and 500 for new non-verified. Musk claims this is merely a temporary measure. Though, there’s no clear sign of how long users will have to work around these limits.

As continuous changes continue to hit Twitter, for better or worse, users are looking at other platforms as a means of alternatives. Mastodon, Tumblr, and at one point, Hive, were looked at as other viable escapes from Twitter.