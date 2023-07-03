Meta Plans to Enable App Downloads Through Facebook Ads in the EU

Steve Vegvari
9 seconds ago

Meta is reportedly looking into enabling a way for users to download apps directly through Facebook ads in the EU. If successful, the company will be positioning itself in a way to compete with Google’s Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

This new branch of Meta’s advertisements is reportedly set to launch later this year, according to The Verge. Once available, it’ll start as a pilot project with a “handful of Android app developers” in the mix. “We’ve always been interested in helping developers distribute their apps, and new options would add more competition in this space,” a spokesperson said in the report. “Developers deserve more ways to easily get their apps to the people that want them.”

Under normal conditions, Meta (or any other company) wouldn’t be allowed to offer app downloads while in the Android or iOS ecosystem. However, the Facebook and Instagram parent company is banking on the EU’s Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is expected to go into effect in spring 2024.

The DMA has come to the conclusion that Google and Apple are merely “gatekeepers” to their respective ecosystems. Thus the EU requires the companies to enable alternative methods of app installation. At first, the project will work under Android before Meta assumedly attempts to test it on iOS.

This method of app installation via Facebook ads is said to offer higher conversion as users won’t be automatically brought to the App Store when clicking an ad. Meta is also reported to not be taking a cut of in-app purchases from participating apps in the pilot. That may change down the road, however.

Other articles in the category: News

Ex-CRTC Chair Proposes Solution for Google and Meta News Sharing

The ongoing stalemate between the feds, Meta, and Google regarding the implementation of the Online News Act could be resolved easily, says a former chair of the CRTC. How? By suspending the Act and establishing a fund to which big tech platforms contribute for news outlets, says Konrad von Finckenstein, who served as the head...
John Quintet
16 hours ago

Apple’s AirPods to Get Big Changes and Price Drop, Says Report

Apple is set to launch a series of changes for its popular AirPods earbuds, aiming to expand its wearables business and improve user health monitoring capabilities. The company is also transitioning to USB-C charging ports and contemplating lower price points for its products. That’s according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman in the latest edition of his...
John Quintet
17 hours ago

Twitter Imposes Temporary Limits to Curb Data Scraping: Musk

In response to extreme levels of data scraping and system manipulation on Twitter, owner Elon Musk announced today that the platform would enforce temporary limitations on the number of posts users could read per day. Musk revealed these measures in a series of tweets. Under these temporary restrictions, verified accounts could only read up to...
John Quintet
2 days ago