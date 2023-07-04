Tesla Changes the Free Colour for Model 3, Model Y in Canada

Tesla has changed its free colour options for Model 3 and Model Y customers in Canada, reports Tesla North.

The company has swapped the previously ‘free’ Pearl White Multi-Coat, which is now a $1,300 CAD upgrade, with the Midnight Silver Metallic, which was formerly a $1,300 upgrade but is now included at no additional charge. This switch comes on the heels of Tesla’s announcement of record production and deliveries in the second quarter.

Interestingly, for Tesla’s Model S and Model X, the Pearl White remains the complimentary colour, with Midnight Silver Metallic continuing to be an extra upgrade.

Tesla initially offered Midnight Silver Metallic free in November 2021, alongside Pearl White Multi-Coat, but that offer was short-lived and eventually defaulted to the latter. Tesla customers had been requesting a different free colour option for some time, wanting to diversify the appearance its vehicles on the roads. With so many white Teslas on the roads, it sometimes resembles a fleet of Stormtroopers at times.

Solid Black was once the ‘free’ colour (before white) but costs $2,000 extra, while Red Multi-Coat remains $2,600 extra.

The change to a ‘free’ Midnight Silver Metallic colour comes after the end of the second quarter for Tesla. Some customers that paid for this upgrade may be frustrated at the change, but alas, Tesla continues to iterate on its own schedule.