New on Paramount+ Canada: July 2023

This July, Paramount+ Canada has some new shows and movies coming your way.

As for some highlights this month? Kicking off the lineup on July 7 is “The Frontier” Season 1, followed by the original series “HOT YACHTS MIAMI” on July 14. On July 23, viewers can look forward to the series premiere of “SPECIAL OPS: LIONESS”. Wrapping up the month, July 28 presents a triple treat with “Housebroken” Season 1, “NEVER SEEN AGAIN” Season 4, and the movie “The Ritual Killer”. Additionally, fans can anticipate the Paramount+ original movie “ZOEY 102” airing on July 27. Weekly streams will continue for popular series “iCARLY” on Thursdays and “JOE PICKETT” on Sundays.

Check out the list of what’s new on Paramount+ Canada in July 2023 below: