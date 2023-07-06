Amazon Canada: Prime Day 2023 Deals Sneak Peek
In anticipation of Prime Day, Amazon has unveiled its plans to offer more deals than ever before in its 10-year history in Canada.
Starting Tuesday, July 11 at 3 a.m. EDT, Prime members globally will have 48-hour exclusive access to shop from millions of deals, with new ones dropping every 30 minutes during select periods.
Amazon is offering deals across a wide range of categories, from beauty, fashion, and fitness to electronics, toys, and Amazon devices. Brands such as Samsung, Garmin, LG, Bose, LANEIGE, and more are participating.
Prime members can preview a selection of Prime Day deals from today and add them to their watchlist by clicking “Watch this Deal.” They will receive notifications once their chosen deal goes live on Prime Day. Furthermore, members can request an invitation to Amazon’s all-new invite-only deals program to access exclusive Prime Day deals expected to sell out.
To commemorate its 10th anniversary in Canada, Amazon will also offer exclusive deals from top brands like JBL, Philips, Black & Decker, Mattel, and Adidas. Here are some of the anniversary deals:
- Select ASUS and Acer laptops and Chromebooks under $500
- Up to 38% off on select Garmin products
- Up to 35% off on select JBL headphones and speakers
- Up to 35% off on select eufy security cameras and smart locks
- Up to 35% off on select tools from Stanley Black & Decker
- Up to 32% off on select apparel and shoes from Adidas
- Up to 30% off on select Fitbit watches
- Up to 30% off on select SWAROVSKI jewelry
- Up to 26% off on select toys and games from Melissa & Doug, Habro, and Mattel
- Up to 26% off on select LEGO toys
Moreover, Amazon shared a sneak peek into some of the best Prime Day deals to expect:
- Up to 50% off on select gaming accessories from Logitech, HyperX, SteelSeries, and more
- 40% off on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit and Membership Bundle
- Up to 40% off on select beauty appliances from BaByliss, Moroccanoil, and more
- Up to 40% off on select Optoma and LG home theatre and gaming projectors
- Up to 35% off on select Bose headphones and speakers
- Up to 30% off on select Graco car seats, Pack ‘n Play, highchairs, and more
- Up to 30% off on select skincare from LANEIGE, innisfree, and more
- Up to 30% off on select Tile trackers
- Up to 26% off on select Samsung TVs and soundbars
- Up to 36% off on select LG OLED TVs and soundbars
Click here to see all the early Prime Day deals on Amazon.ca.