Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass Wave 5 Debuts Next Week

Nintendo has announced the release date for the next wave of the Mario Kart Deluxe 8 Booster Pass on Switch. Wave 5 is set to launch on July 12, 2023, bringing 8 new courses from various former Nintendo gaming consoles.
The upcoming wave includes the following courses:
Feather Cup:
Athens Dash from the Tour console
Daisy Cruiser from the GameCube (GCN)
Moonview Highway from the Wii
Squeaky Clean Sprint
Cherry Cup:
Los Angeles Laps from the Tour console
Sunset Wilds from the Game Boy Advance (GBA)
Koopa Cape from the Wii
Vancouver Velocity from the Tour console
Fans of the Mario Kart series can look forward to revisiting these classic courses, each bringing its unique challenges and nostalgic charm. A trailer for Wave 5 is now available, offering players a sneak peek at the exciting races to come, which also includes new characters Petey Piranha, Wiggler, and Kamek.
