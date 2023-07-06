Rogers Launches Unlimited 5G Canada-US-Mexico Plan

Gary Ng
12 mins ago

Rogers announced on Thursday it has added Mexico to its 5G Infinite Premium Plan.

The 5G Infinite Premium plan costs $105/month and comes with 150GB of 5G data. It previously included unlimited calling, texting and data within Canada and the USA—but now includes Mexico at no extra charge, said Rogers in a statement to iPhone in Canada. New and existing Shaw internet customers can get this plan for $75/month.

“Rogers is the only carrier in Canada to include the top travel destinations for Canadians in one plan. Customers who sign-up on Rogers new 5G Infinite Premium plan can enjoy the same talk, text, & data benefits across Canada, U.S., and Mexico, at no extra cost,” explained the company.

While Telus and Bell recently increased their daily roaming rates for U.S. and international travel plans, Rogers says their rates are “the lowest daily roaming rates of any national carrier with Roam Like Home”.

With Mexico being a popular sunny destination for Canadians, the 5G Infinite Premium Plan now has North American coverage. We’d expect Telus and Bell to include Mexico in their Canada-U.S. 5G plan, soon.

Telus, Bell Have Yet to Join Rogers Highway 14 Cell Network

Customers of Telus and Bell on Highway 14 on Vancouver Island in B.C., encompassing the areas of Sooke to Port Renfrew, are currently unable to access the new cellular service by Rogers, as a roaming agreement has not yet been signed between the telecom rivals. Despite going live in May, only Rogers customers can utilize...
John Quintet
2 days ago

Rogers Launches Voluntary Employee Exit Packages After Shaw Merger

Rogers has launched a voluntary employee exit package, a move that comes after taking over Shaw in a $20 billion deal from earlier this spring. According to a memo sent to employees today, Rogers CEO Tony Staffieri said, “I know the decision to participate in this program is a significant one. We will do everything...
John Quintet
2 days ago

Rogers Might Adopt Consortium Model for TTC Network

Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) documents have hinted Rogers would collaborate with other carriers under a consortium model to enhance the wireless network of Toronto's subway. This expectation came up following Rogers' acquisition of BAI Communications' Canadian operations earlier in April. While Bell and Telus have both pushed for a joint subway 5G network build using...
John Quintet
5 days ago