Rogers Launches Unlimited 5G Canada-US-Mexico Plan

Rogers announced on Thursday it has added Mexico to its 5G Infinite Premium Plan.

The 5G Infinite Premium plan costs $105/month and comes with 150GB of 5G data. It previously included unlimited calling, texting and data within Canada and the USA—but now includes Mexico at no extra charge, said Rogers in a statement to iPhone in Canada. New and existing Shaw internet customers can get this plan for $75/month.

“Rogers is the only carrier in Canada to include the top travel destinations for Canadians in one plan. Customers who sign-up on Rogers new 5G Infinite Premium plan can enjoy the same talk, text, & data benefits across Canada, U.S., and Mexico, at no extra cost,” explained the company.

While Telus and Bell recently increased their daily roaming rates for U.S. and international travel plans, Rogers says their rates are “the lowest daily roaming rates of any national carrier with Roam Like Home”.

With Mexico being a popular sunny destination for Canadians, the 5G Infinite Premium Plan now has North American coverage. We’d expect Telus and Bell to include Mexico in their Canada-U.S. 5G plan, soon.