Lucky Mobile, Chatr Promos Give $29 Plans 15GB Bonus Data

Bell’s Lucky Mobile and Rogers’ Chatr have promos right now targeting their entry $29 4G plans.

Lucky Mobile’s $29 plan normally includes 25GB of data after automatic top-up, but right now an extra 15GB per month is available for 24 months, taking it to 40GB total. Of course, this is only for new activations. You also get your third month free, a promo that’s available until May 1.

Meanwhile, Chatr’s $29 plan has 35GB (plus 500MB after auto-pay), which the company says includes 15GB of bonus data for 24 months only, again for new activations “for a limited time”.

Telus-owned Public Mobile has a $34/50GB plan with 5G data speeds, which is $6 more per month versus the $29 promo plans from its rivals, with a bit more data.

But of course, Freedom Mobile has a $29/20GB 4G plan that includes Canada-US talk, text and data, which is way better than the plans listed above, if you need roaming.