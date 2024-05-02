Telus, Rogers Increase Data to 200GB on Most Expensive Plans

John Quintet
7 seconds ago

It looks like the ‘Big 3’ are in the process of revamping their premium wireless plans, with both Telus and Rogers increasing data buckets to 200GB.

Telus has increased data to 200GB on its $80 and $100/month plans, while both also include Disney+ free for 12 months. Here’s what’s available as of writing:

  • $60/60GB – Essential Unlimited 60
  • $70/75GB – Essential Unlimited 75
  • $80/200GB – Premium Unlimited; free Disney+ for 12 months
  • $100/200GB – Premium Unlimited Can-US-Mex; free Disney+ for 12 months

Rogers has also increased the data amount on its most expensive plans, maxing out to 200GB like Telus:

  • $65/75GB
  • $80/200GB
  • $100/200GB – Can-US-Mex

As of writing, Bell has yet to match its rivals, but expect that to happen very shortly. Here’s what Bell has right now:

  • $60/75GB (after $5/mo credit for 24 months)
  • $70/75GB
  • $90/100GB
  • $110/150GB – Can-US-Mex; HD video streaming

Bell’s promo offers its 75GB plan for $60, which is cheaper than Telus and Rogers. But Bell is lagging behind its rivals for its $90 and $110 plans, which are more expensive and have less data.

Again, at the end of the day, how much data do you really need? Ramping up the data amount lowers the price per gigabyte, which can be influential when it comes to government reports claiming the price of data has dropped. But when we look at average revenue per user metrics,

