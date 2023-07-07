Apple, Fragment Design Collaborate on New Beats Fit Pro

Usman Qureshi
3 seconds ago

Apple-owned Beats has partnered with Fragment Design, led by Hiroshi Fujiwara, to introduce a special edition of the popular Beats Fit Pro earbuds.

This collaboration marks their third joint venture, following their initial partnership in 2014 when Apple acquired Beats from Dr. Dre.

In the past, Fragment and Beats have collaborated on the creation of a futuristic chrome collection, as well as the release of Beats Flex and Powerbeats Pro drops in 2021.

The latest offering from this partnership presents the Fit Pros in two sleek and minimalist designs: white and black.

Each pair showcases fragment’s recognizable twin-lightning logo, which is etched onto the earbuds themselves and also inscribed on the case.

Moreover, the exterior of the case features additional branding with the “FRGMT” logo and the Beats logo.

Hiroshi Fujiwara expressed his enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “I am excited to bring this third collaboration with Beats to life. This classic design is an elevated take on an already dynamic product.”

Pc fit pro fragment ink black case closed

The Fragment Beats Fit Pro is now available to purchase for $199.99 USD on the official Beats website, Apple.ca, and through select retailers.

To showcase the unique earbuds, a black-and-white campaign film featuring American tennis player Frances Tiafoe has been released. Check it out:

