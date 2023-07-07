Here are the First TTC Stations to Get Rogers 5G

Rogers is planning to upgrade parts of Toronto’s subway network with 5G cellular access by fall 2023, according to a new report from the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC).

The upgrade will cover Line 1’s tunnels and stations from Union station north to St. George and Bloor-Yonge stations, in time for the start of this fall’s school year.

While Rogers has committed to allowing other wireless carriers access to the network, the report does not specify whether customers of other companies will have service at the time of the upgrade.

The report, which is set to be presented to the TTC board on Wednesday, also reveals that Rogers plans to extend 5G capability along Line 2 from Keele to Castle Frank stations by winter 2023. Preliminary design work has also begun on the rest of the tunnel network, reports The Canadian Press.

This comes after Rogers took over the rights to the TTC network in April, by acquiring BAI Canada which held rights to the network.

Prior to this, Shaw’s former wireless unit, Freedom Mobile was the only carrier to sign on with the previous owner of the TTC wireless 3G and 4G network, which was limited to subway platforms, concourses, and about one-quarter of tunnels, mostly downtown.

Bell and Telus have advocated for a model that would see the companies expand and upgrade the network together, rejecting a pay-for-access approach. However, Rogers has not publicly committed to either model since its takeover of the TTC network.