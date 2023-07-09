Petro-Canada Confirms Hackers Stole Customer Info

In an email update sent on July 6, 2023, Petro-Canada confirmed a cybersecurity incident that impacted its Petro-Points program.

The company had initially reported the incident on June 26, revealing that an unauthorized party had accessed its IT network around June 21.

The breach is believed to have compromised Petro-Points members’ personal information, including names, mailing and email addresses, phone numbers, and dates of birth. However, Petro-Canada assured customers that their points balances are safe and that credits will be provided for points earned during the outage.

In response to the incident, the company has disabled its Petro-Points systems, including its website and app, and has increased its security monitoring. Petro-Canada also advised members to be vigilant for any unusual emails or messages and to verify the legitimacy of any requests for personal information.

In a series of tweets on July 8, 2023, Petro-Canada announced that Season Pass and Wash & Go physical cards can now be used at all car wash locations.

The company also extended the validity of Season Pass cards that expired or were close to expiry during the outage until the end of July. Wash & Go cardholders have been upgraded to a Season Pass for July, allowing them to scan their cards once per day throughout the month.

Customers can now purchase single wash tickets at all car wash locations with a 40% discount on the best wash. Tickets purchased prior to the incident can still be used to activate a wash. However, online ticket purchases and Petro-Points redemption remain unavailable.

Petro-Canada expressed regret over the incident and thanked customers for their patience and understanding as they work to resolve the situation.

It’s never been more important to use a password manager to create unique passwords for each of your logins, so when hacks occur, your accounts are not all compromised at the same time.