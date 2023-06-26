Petro-Canada App, Website Hit by Cyber Attack

Petro-Canada has confirmed on Monday it has been hit by a cyber attack, after saying on the weekend its mobile app and the website were “temporarily unavailable”.

On Saturday, June 24, Petro-Canada said, “Logging into Petro-Points from our app and website is temporarily unavailable. We’re working hard to resolve the issue and apologize for the inconvenience.”

The company’s app lets customers collect Petro-Points, start car washes and also charge electric vehicles. Those relying on the company’s EV charging network were in for a rude awakening during their road trips on the weekend.

Today, Petro-Canada announced, “Petro-Canada is a Suncor business and together, we’re responding to a cybersecurity incident. While our sites are open, you may experience disruptions to some services.”

“Right now, some of our sites can only accept cash and our app and Petro-Points login are unavailable. Car washes may also be unavailable at some locations. What matters most to us is you and your safety. Thanks for your support and understanding as we work to keep you moving.”

Parent company Suncor said yesterday it “experienced a cyber security incident,” noting it is “taking measures and working with third-party experts to investigate and resolve the situation, and has notified appropriate authorities.”

Petro-Canada is a Suncor business and together, we’re responding to a cybersecurity incident. While our sites are open, you may experience disruptions to some services. 1/2 — Petro-Canada (@petrocanada) June 26, 2023

Suncor said, “At this time, we are not aware of any evidence that customer, supplier or employee data has been

compromised or misused as a result of this situation.”

“While we work to resolve the incident, some transactions with customers and suppliers may be impacted,” concluded Calgary-based Suncor.

The incident has disabled payments at gas pumps with debit or credit cards, while also disabled the Petro Points system as well. Many customers with Season Pass for car washes voiced anger at the inconvenience of not being able to get car washes.