Amazon Prime eGift Card Deal: Buy $50, Get $5 Credit
Amazon has an eGift card deal for Prime members right now, offering 10% off.
For eligible accounts, if you buy a $50 or more Amazon eGift card, you get a $5 credit, which works out to 10% back. This special offer is only for Prime members and comes on the eve of Prime Day, set to begin on July 11.
According to the fine print, this eGift card offer ends today, July 10, 2023.
Click here to see if your account qualifies as you’ll need to activate the offer before you buy your Amazon eGift card. Who doesn’t love free money back nowadays?
To celebrate its 10th anniversary of Prime in Canada, Amazon will also offer exclusive deals from top brands like JBL, Philips, Black & Decker, Mattel, and Adidas. Here are some of the anniversary deal teasers:
- Select ASUS and Acer laptops and Chromebooks under $500
- Up to 38% off on select Garmin products
- Up to 35% off on select JBL headphones and speakers
- Up to 35% off on select eufy security cameras and smart locks
- Up to 35% off on select tools from Stanley Black & Decker
- Up to 32% off on select apparel and shoes from Adidas
- Up to 30% off on select Fitbit watches
- Up to 30% off on select SWAROVSKI jewelry
- Up to 26% off on select toys and games from Melissa & Doug, Habro, and Mattel
- Up to 26% off on select LEGO toys
Amazon shared a sneak peek into some of the best Prime Day deals to expect, which you can see below:
- Up to 50% off on select gaming accessories from Logitech, HyperX, SteelSeries, and more
- 40% off on the 23andMe Health + Ancestry Kit and Membership Bundle
- Up to 40% off on select beauty appliances from BaByliss, Moroccanoil, and more
- Up to 40% off on select Optoma and LG home theatre and gaming projectors
- Up to 35% off on select Bose headphones and speakers
- Up to 30% off on select Graco car seats, Pack ‘n Play, highchairs, and more
- Up to 30% off on select skincare from LANEIGE, innisfree, and more
- Up to 30% off on select Tile trackers
- Up to 26% off on select Samsung TVs and soundbars
- Up to 36% off on select LG OLED TVs and soundbars