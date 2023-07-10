Amazon Prime eGift Card Deal: Buy $50, Get $5 Credit

IIC Deals
1 hour ago

prime member egift card deal

Amazon has an eGift card deal for Prime members right now, offering 10% off.

For eligible accounts, if you buy a $50 or more Amazon eGift card, you get a $5 credit, which works out to 10% back. This special offer is only for Prime members and comes on the eve of Prime Day, set to begin on July 11.

According to the fine print, this eGift card offer ends today, July 10, 2023.

Click here to see if your account qualifies as you’ll need to activate the offer before you buy your Amazon eGift card. Who doesn’t love free money back nowadays?

To celebrate its 10th anniversary of Prime in Canada, Amazon will also offer exclusive deals from top brands like JBL, Philips, Black & Decker, Mattel, and Adidas. Here are some of the anniversary deal teasers:

Amazon shared a sneak peek into some of the best Prime Day deals to expect, which you can see below:

