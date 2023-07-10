Apple Reportedly Testing Larger iMac with 32-Inch Display

Apple is reportedly in the early testing phase of developing larger iMacs, including a model featuring a display size of approximately 32 inches (via MacRumors).

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, these new iMacs are still in the early development stage and are not expected to hit the market until late 2024 or possibly in 2025.

Gurman, known for providing accurate information on Apple’s upcoming products, had previously mentioned that Apple was working on a larger iMac with a display size exceeding 30 inches.

However, he has now revealed that the display on the upcoming iMac will measure around 32 inches, similar to Apple’s high-end Pro Display XDR monitor.

The Pro Display XDR, released in December 2019, boasts a stunning 6K resolution, ensuring top-notch Retina-quality content. The monitor starts at a price of $4,999 in the U.S.

In recent years, Apple phased out its Intel-based 27-inch iMac and iMac Pro models, leaving a gap for a larger-screen iMac featuring the company’s own Apple silicon chip.

While Apple does offer the 27-inch Studio Display, which can be connected to the Mac Studio or another Mac equipped with Apple silicon, it does not provide an all-in-one solution like the iMac.

Currently, Apple’s lineup consists solely of the 24-inch iMac, which was launched in April 2021 and features the M1 chip. Gurman predicts that an updated version of the 24-inch iMac, equipped with a faster M3 chip, will be released by early next year.

It is worth noting that all of Apple’s current silicon chips are manufactured using TSMC’s 5nm process. However, the upcoming M3 chip is anticipated to utilize an advanced 3nm process.