Best Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Deals: Save $200

Google has slashed the price of its Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro smartphones by $200 off. The latest Pixel 7a is on sale for $50 off. These are some great deals for those seeking phone upgrades ahead of the dreaded ‘Back to School’ in the fall.

The standard Pixel 7 model, featuring 128GB storage, originally priced at $799, is now available at 25% off at $599.

The more advanced Pixel 7 Pro model is also on sale, a 17% discount that slashes $200 off, down $979 (originally at $1,179).

These discounts are available through Google’s official online store and also Amazon.ca for the Pixel 7.

Pixel 7, 128GB: Now available for $599 (save $200)

Pixel 7 Pro: Now available for $979 (save $200)

Pixel 7a – $549 (save $50)

Google’s Pixel 7, Pixel 7a, and Pixel 7 Pro, all offer unique selling points, each varying in terms of size, display, battery life, design, camera specs, memory, storage, and price.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7a, with their 6.3-inch and 6.1-inch displays respectively, are slightly smaller compared to the Pixel 7 Pro, which sports a larger 6.7-inch display.

Battery life remains decent across all three models, though the Pixel 7 Pro’s 5000 mAh battery outperforms the 4355 mAh of the Pixel 7 and the 4385 mAh of the Pixel 7a. The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro also provide the added benefits of fast wireless charging and Battery Share.

In terms of design, the Pixel 7a comes with a 3D thermoformed composite back, while the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro feature an edgeless Gorilla Glass Victus back, the former having a matte aluminium frame and the latter a polished one.

Camera capabilities vary, with the Pixel 7a offering a 64 MP wide camera and a 13 MP ultrawide camera. The Pixel 7 includes a 50 MP wide camera and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. The Pixel 7 Pro, however, steps up with a 50 MP wide camera, 12 MP ultrawide camera with autofocus, and a 48 MP telephoto camera.

Regarding memory and storage, the Pixel 7a and Pixel 7 come with 8 GB LPDDR5 RAM, and the Pixel 7 Pro comes with 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM. Storage options vary from 128 GB on the Pixel 7a, up to 256 GB on the Pixel 7, and up to 512 GB on the Pixel 7 Pro.

Finally, price points differ: the Pixel 7a comes at CA$549, the Pixel 7 at CA$599, and the Pixel 7 Pro starts from CA$979.

Key Differences: