Alberta, Feds to Spend $96 Million on Rural High-Speed Internet

The federal government and Alberta announced on Tuesday a joint investment of over $96 million to expand high-speed internet access to remote and underserved communities in the province.

The move aims to provide improved connectivity to over 10,000 homes, including nearly 2,300 Indigenous households, in 46 rural regions.

Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Nate Glubish, Alberta’s Minister of Technology and Innovation, made the announcement, highlighting the necessity of reliable and affordable high-speed internet for all Canadians, no matter where they live.

The funding is part of an existing agreement between the two governments from March 2022, which saw up to $780 million pledged for high-speed internet expansion to rural, remote, and Indigenous communities across Alberta.

The federal government aims to have 98% of Canadians with high-speed internet access by 2026, aiming for 100% coverage by 2030. Alberta’s plan hope to bring high-speed internet to all communities in by the end of the 2026-27 fiscal year.

Minister Hutchings emphasized that the investment marks a significant milestone for internet connectivity in rural Alberta, stating that the internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity, in a boilerplate statement. Minister Glubish echoed the sentiment, highlighting that this investment would be transformative for rural and Indigenous communities, fostering better education, health, and economic opportunities.