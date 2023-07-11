Telus Outage: Calls, Texts Not Working for Some Customers

John Quintet
12 mins ago

telus outages map

Some Telus customers in Eastern Canada are experiencing a service disruption in telecommunication services, affecting both wireless calls and SMS services across the region.

Telus said today on Twitter it is currently managing an outage that is affecting customers’ ability to place or receive calls, as well as send or receive SMS texts. The company acknowledged the issue and is working towards a fix.

However, even though Telus has claimed progress in resolving the situation, some customers, such as Matthew Norton, have voiced their concerns on social media, indicating that the service is still far from being restored.

Despite receiving notifications both via the Telus outage site and through direct text message communications, informing that services had been fully restored, Norton’s real-time experience suggests otherwise. “Their service is still very much broken. Phone calls don’t work, texts do not go through, I can’t even receive a text,” Norton tweeted earlier today, using the hashtag #telusbroken.

According to Downdetector, the most reported locations for Telus outages right now are in Toronto, Calgary, Vancouver, Ottawa, Edmonton, Montreal, Winnipeg, Orillia, and Scarborough.

Are you dealing with any issues on the Telus network right now?

