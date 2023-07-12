Apple Opens Doors to Public Betas for iOS 17 and More

Gary Ng
1 hour ago

public beta ios 17

Apple has released public betas for iOS 17, iPadOS 17, macOS Sonoma, tvOS 17, watchOS 10, and HomePod Software 17. The company announced at WWDC it would launch its public betas for customers in July, and here we are as promised.

The Public beta program allows any Apple customer to test out its latest software—no developer account required.

Once enrolled in the program, members can access the betas and install them on their devices. This allows users to test drive the new features, assess the performance, and share thoughts and suggestions for improvement directly to Apple. Feedback is made easy through the Feedback Assistant app, a direct channel to the Apple development team.

How to get started? Sign in on Apple’s public beta website and download the latest software betas to your devices. It’s highly recommended to use a secondary device to test out the software, which can be buggy still.

Other articles in the category: Featured stories

Best Amazon Prime Day Deals in Canada 2023 [Day 2]

We've reached Day 2 of Amazon's Prime Day sale in Canada. The online retailer continues to add more deals--here are the latest trending deals as of writing. Note that Apple's AirTags have a rare sale now, plus more. Check out the list below: Electronics: Amazon Fire Tablets for the Whole Family: Up to 33% off...
IIC Deals
3 hours ago

Here are Apple Prime Day Deals 2023 in Canada

Amazon's Prime Day for 2023 has landed in Canada and aside from all the deals we shared for you here, below is a roundup of Apple products on sale right now as part of the shopping event. Apple TV was listed for sale initially from $60, but now that sale has ended. But you can...
IIC Deals
1 day ago